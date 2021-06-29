Warangal: Maoists slam police

Warangal: Stating that their top leaders Hidma and Sharada are alive, the CPI-Maoists on Monday accused the police of spreading misinformation, thereby causing chaos among the people.

The letter purportedly released by CPI-Maoist party official spokesperson Jagan found fault with the police, accusing them of propagating that Hidma and Sharada died due to coronavirus pandemic. The Maoists will make a statement if any such thing happens, the letter said.

The ultras also criticised the police for offering treatment to the Maoists who are suffering from Covid-19. The police killed Ganagal and Sobray when they went out to avail treatment for coronavirus.

The letter said that due to the atrocious policies of Central and State governments, they lost Haribhushan and Bharatakka unable to get proper treatment.