Warangal: MGMH is best in treating Covid-19 says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) is best in recuperating the coronavirus patients, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The Minister, who made a flash visit to the MGMH here on Thursday, told the media persons that 650 of the total 800 beds earmarked exclusively for the Covid-19 patients have oxygen facility.

"Misinformation is being spread that the corona death toll at the MGMH is high," the Minister said, terming it as a mere hearsay. In fact, a good number of patients, who were initially admitted to the private hospital, were making their way to the MGMH after learning that it has better expertise in treating Covid-19 patients, he said. Moreover, the treatment at the MGMH costs nothing for the people, he added.

The government has appointed a senior IAS official to supervise the Covid-19 situation in the erstwhile Warangal district. This apart, the MGMH will have two special officers to look after the treatment facilities, he said.

Stating that the hospital has adequate supplies of medicines and oxygen, Errabelli said that efforts are on to procure Remdesivir injections. He lauded the selfless services of medical officers, paramedic and sanitation staff working with the MGMH. The Minister urged the relatives of the coronavirus patients to ensure an attendant available at the hospital so that they could get health updates of their patient.

Errabelli said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been constantly in touch with him and giving directions with regard to the safety of coronavirus patients.

The Minister lauded the Bala Vikasa, NGO, which gifted 25 oxygen concentrators to the MGMH. It may be mentioned here that oxygen concentrators help concentrate oxygen from the ambient air by removing nitrogen and delivering pure oxygen.

In all, the Bala Vikasa has plans to donate 100 oxygen concentrators to hospitals in the State. The minister urged philanthropists to come forward to help the government in its fight with the coronavirus pandemic.