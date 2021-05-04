Warangal: Moral victory for BJP

Warangal: The BJP fought elections ethically and it is a moral victory for the party, which secured 10 Divisions in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), party Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma said.

The BJP workers staged a dharna in front of Urban Collectorate here on Tuesday, accusing the ruling TRS of resorting to irregularities in the GWMC elections.

Later speaking to media, Rao Padma said that BJP put up a massive performance even though the ruling TRS had misused power to manipulate the election results.

"It's appalling that the administration had played a mere spectator role when the ruling party leaders called the shots by bulldozing the election guideline. We will move the court over the issue for justice," Padma said.

The TRS leaders tried to create obstacles to the BJP candidates, right through the elections, she added. To start with, the ruling party managed to influence the officials in disqualifying the nomination of Ganta Ravi Kumar, who aspired to contest for the 34th Division.

Rao Padma alleged that the ruling party also influenced the police to make elections miserable for the BJP candidates. "The TRS splurged huge amounts of money and liquor to lure the electorate," she alleged. Further, she alleged that the local MLA prevailed over the administration and manipulated the result of a BJP candidate, who actually won by two votes over TRS nominee.

Notwithstanding the results, the BJP will continue its fight against the government over its anti-people policies, Rao Padma said.

Former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao, Corporator-elect Chada Swathi, Adepu Swapa, Gujjula Vasantha, Jalagam Anitha, G Shiva Kumar, Chintakula Anil, Bhairi Sravan and Kusuma Sathish were among others present.