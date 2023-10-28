Live
Warangal: Naini Rajender Reddy dares Vinay to take oath
Warangal : Hanumakonda DCC president and Warangal West seat aspirant Naini Rajender Reddy has come down heavily on Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, accusing him of spreading misinformation about his integrity.
Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, Naini said that he is not a kind of ‘politician for sale’ and a land grabber as rumoured by Vinay. “I am along with my family members are ready to take an oath at Bhadrakali Temple at 8 am on Saturday (October 28). If Vinay produces evidence proving his allegations right, I will quit politics besides seeking apologies,” Naini said. Further Naini said that he would prove Vinay a land grabber. Naini said that there was a conspiracy to tarnish his image especially at a time when he is about to contest the Assembly elections for the first time. The DCC chief said that in the past the BRS Government had harassed him by foisting a murder case against him.
Naini said that some of his party men were also spreading lies against him on mobile phones. “In the 2018 elections to the Assembly, Revuri Prakash Reddy, the then Telugu Desam candidate (part of Grand Alliance), gave me some cash for the purpose of election expenditure,” Naini said, referring to the rumours against him. Naini said that he would lodge a complaint with the police against those who were peddling lies against him.
Naini said that he had urged his party man Janga Raghava Reddy, who is also aspiring for the Warangal West ticket, to support his candidature.