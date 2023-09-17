Warangal: National Institute of Technology 21st convocation held

Warangal : The 21st Convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), was held on its campus on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, NITW Director Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi said that the institute (earlier known as Regional Engineering College), established in 1959, has a long history. The NITW had published close to 583 journals and had received around Rs 7.5 crore of consulting and project grants.

The institute has a compelling record with 98 per cent of UG and PG students securing placements in highly reputed companies. The highest pay package was Rs 88 lakh and average being Rs 17 Lakh. A number of companies, including Fortune 500 companies visited the campus to recruit our students from different academic programmes, Subudhi said.

Dr. V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Ayog, said that the research environment at NITW has matured consistently. This has also led to incubate Startups by students and faculty members leading to forecasts by Nasscom-Deloitte defining Warangal as destined to be one among the next wave of technology hubs. He told the graduands to set their goals clearly and work to achieve them by maintaining ethical and highest standards of professional excellence and personal integrity.

During the Convocation, the institute had conferred degrees on 1,064 B.Tech, 603 M.Tech, 154 M.Sc, seven PG Diplomas, 23 MBA, 52 MCA and 126 PhD students. In all, 2,029 students received their degrees at the Convocation. The guests congratulated the gold medal winners of different branches of engineering. Nivedhitha Ulaganathan; Biotechnology; Yadari Revanth; Civil Engineering, Chinni Revanth; Mechanical Engineering, Karapa Bhavani, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Sudeepthi Maddi; Electronics & Communication Engineering, Pratyush Dhal; Chemical Engineering, Sudireddy Dinesh Reddy; Computer Science Engineering, M Tarun; Metallurgy and Materials Engineering.

This year’s Institute Gold Medal Winner; Nivedhitha Ulaganathan, BTech (BT) deserves our special congratulations in the 21st Convocation. The event concluded with the Academic Procession’s departure. Prof. K. Madhumurthy, Chairperson, 21st Convocation, Deans, Senators participated in the Convocation.