Warangal: NITW 18th convocation held

Warangal: Convocation is a significant occasion when students embark on the expedition of taking the fruits of education to the outside world, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, addressing as the chief guest at the 18th NITW convocation 2020 through a video-conferencing on Thursday.

He said education is a weapon using which they can transmogrify their life, family and society.

The Minister congratulated NIT Warangal for improved NIRF ranking (from Rank 26 in 2018 to 19 in 2019) and the achievements of the institute. He also congratulated NIT Warangal for exceptional placement record, research achievements and for bridging the gap between the Industry and Academia through engagements and Initiatives like MOU with Powergrid, APPSIL and other companies.

Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy, the guest of honour, called graduation a watershed event in one's life, where students make a commitment to themselves and the Indian society to become intelligent, informed, disciplined, enthusiastic and committed agents of progress.

Murthy quoted American basketball legend Michael Jordan and said 'Talent wins games, but Teamwork wins championships' and said a professional should seek to gather new knowledge, new data, keep his talent sharp, his intellect and skill sharp but at the same time conforming to his value system.

NIT Director Dr N V Raman Rao said that at present NIT Warangal offers eight programmes at UG level, twenty eight M Tech programmes, five M Sc, one MCA and one MBA -- totalling 35 programmes at master's level, which is one of the highest among the NITs.

A record number of 1,607 students were awarded their degrees in the convocation. Apurva Bhardwaj of Chemical &Engineering received the Institute Gold Medal by the Minister virtually in the convocation for being the student with the highest CGPA among all the branches of Engineering.

NITW Registrar S GovardanRao and Dean Academic NITW Prof Venu Gopal were among others present.