Warangal: Novel way to celebrate KTR birthday

Warangal: Whatever former SAAP Director and TRS leader Rajanala Srihari does, he does it in style. While the TRS leaders across the erstwhile Warangal district have grand plans to celebrate MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao's on today, Rajanala Srihari has his own.

Rajanala Srihari who has been active in social work for some time, especially during the coronavirus second wave, is well ahead in kicking off the birthday celebration of KTR. He decorated 500 saplings with the photos of KTR and distributed them to people on Friday, in response to the Mukkoti Vriksharchana call given by the Rajya Sabha member Joginipally Santosh Kumar, who told TRS cadres to plant 3 crore saplings across the State on KTR's birthday.

Rajanala Srihari said, "KTR told the party cadres not to come to Hyderabad to wish him. Instead he wanted his well wishers to help ('Gift a Smile') the differently-abled persons or to plant saplings. That was a great gesture by the young and dynamic leader."

It may be mentioned here that Rajanala Srihari had distributed rice bags, masks and sanitisers to police personnel, hamalis, rickshaw pullers, transgender community and differently abled and others during the Covid-19 second wave. Compassionate to the poor, he distributed umbrellas to the poor in Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam in Andhra Pradesh in the name of KTR during his pilgrimage recently.