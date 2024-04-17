Warangal: Plea to establish railway division

Warangal: Kazipet has all the components to establish a railway division, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. Naini who met Bhartesh Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Central Railway, in Secunderabad on Tuesday, submitted a memorandum, urging him to take a favourable decision to resolve several long-pending demands of the people in Kazipet.

Stating that 80 per cent of the population in Kazipet is in some way or other way connected to the railways, Naini urged the DRM to focus on the development of the town. Even though Kazipet stands next to Secunderabad in the South Central Railways, the successive governments in the State and at the Centre ignored its development, Naini said.

Despite several agitations demanding the establishment of a railway division in Kazipet, it remained unfulfilled, he added. The other demands mentioned in the memorandum were – the construction of a bus station; increasing the capacity of the wagon manufacturing unit;

a third railway line

between Secunderabad and Kazipet; introduction of new trains from Kazipet to various places; establishment of ITI Apprentice Training Centre.

PCC Members Bathini Srinivas Rao and TPCC Secretary E V Srinivas Rao were among others present.