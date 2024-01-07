Warangal: ‘Praja Palana will be back’

Warangal : Participating in the ‘Praja Palana’ at House Buzurg and Kamaram villages under Atmakur mandal in Hanumakonda on Saturday, Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash stated that the programme would be conducted once in every four months. He said that the Congress is committed to implementing the ‘Six Guarantees’ assured to the people.

“The government itself reached out to the people to resolve their problems through Praja Palana,” Revuri said. “The government is receiving the application forms for the Mahalaxmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothy, Cheyutha and Indiramma houses as part of Six Guarantees programme,” he said. “The people who failed to submit their application forms should hand them over to their respective panchayat secretaries,” Revuri said.