Warangal: Rare feat by Prathima Cancer Hospital doctors

Warangal: The doctors of Prathima Cancer Institute for the first time diagnosed lung cancer by using Endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) procedure here on Friday. This state of the art facility available at Prathima Cancer Institute with which a 60-year-old patient was diagnosed and confirmed on the spot by Dr. Harshini Errabelli who is trained in Interventional Pulmonology at University of Florence, Italy.

Dr. Pratheek Boinapalli, Director, Prathima Cancer Institute, Dr. Avinash Thippani, Onco Surgeon and Dr. Rahul, Hemato Oncologist, heaped praise on Dr Harshini for her successful endeavor. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Harshin said that she was elated for performing the most advanced "EBUS" diagnosis procedure in Warangal, where she was born and brought up. She further assured that she would continue to do many more such modern medical services for the people of this region. She assured that she will be available in OPD on Wednesday and Saturday every week.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Prateek Boinapally assured that for the convenience of people of Warangal and other people of Northern Telangana such advance diagnostic & further treatments will be made available at Prathima Cancer Institute at very affordable price and to avoid the plights of going to very distant places for the treatments of various types of medical conditions.