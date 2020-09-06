Warangal: Sons abandon 82-year-old mother infected with coronavirus

An 82-year-old woman who was infected with coronavirus has been abandoned by his four sons near an agricultural well after she tested positive for coronavirus. The incident reported from Peechara village of Veleru mandal of Warangal Urban district.

The woman, Lacchamma has four sons and a daughter. She developed the symptoms of coronavirus and underwent coronavirus tests, the results of which came positive. On learning it, her four sons abandoned her near an agricultural well in their village on Saturday evening and left the coronavirus kit with the woman.

Lacchamma's daughter said that she rushed to her mother after learning the matter and stayed along with her mother near the well overnight. Meanwhile, the farmers of the village were worried about the virus-spread to the nearby areas where they reside.

In a similar case, a family refused to hold the last rites of a man who succumbed to coronavirus in Banswada of Kamareddy district. As none of the family members came forward to hold the funeral, a group of Muslim youth performed the last rites of the man.

On the other hand, the state on Sunday reported 2,574 fresh cases totalling the coronavirus tally to 1,40,969. Around 2,927 people recovered from the virus between Saturday and Sunday and nine succumbed to the virus.