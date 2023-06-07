Warangal: SR University shines in NIRF rankings

Warangal: SR University (SRU) bagged 98th Rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) All India Level Rankings in Engineering Category and is positioned in the Rank Band: 101 – 150 in the University Category. The NIRF National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a ranking methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to rank institutions across the country.

Speaking to the media persons held at the varsity campus, SRU Chancellor A Varada Reddy expressed his happiness as the SRU has bagged 98th Rank in the Engineering Category, positioned in the Rank Band 101-150 in University Category and in the Rank Band 151-200 in Overall Category. Reddy said that SRU is the only private institution in Telangana that figured in the NIRF Ranking in the Engineering Category. The SRU has Tier-I NBA Accreditation for all its B.Tech programmes, he added.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg stated that the SRU’s continued growth demonstrates its commitment to academics, placements, research and innovation. The institute is able to achieve this honor due to the core values embedded into the curriculum – Innovation, Creativity & Entrepreneurship, its faculty strength and the focus on research that resulted in 2000+ publications, 190+ patents and 15 Crore of Research funding from 50+ Projects; Placements with high packages involving 150+ companies.

Further, he highlighted the innovative ecosystem created on campus and the role of “SR Innovation Exchange (a Technology Business Incubator) and other research centres.”