Warangal: Transgenders to run Loo Cafés

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Pamela Satpathy stated that the maintenance of 'Loo Café' toilets, set up for public convenience will be handed over to transgenders, disabled and women groups.

Maintenance permits of Loo Café toilets, which were set up on the premises of Warangal Urban Collectorate, were issued to transgenders here on Thursday. The Commissioner said six Loo Cafe toilets were constructed in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet and two of them were handed over to transgenders, two toilets to urban women associations, one to sanitary employees' society and one to the disabled people.

The Commissioner said the Loo Cafés were constructed with state-of-the-art technology, which has corporate-level lighting, design flooring,

two she toilets, two men's

toilets, two bathrooms, a spacious wash basin and a baby feeding room.

Small gardens were also set up for the visitors. Pamela advised the managers to maintain these toilets regularly, efficiently and hygienically.

CMHO Dr Raji Reddy, Raja Mohan Reddy, Adepu Suresh, women's associations, transgenders and others were present on the occasion.