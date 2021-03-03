Warangal: TRS ignored real statehood heroes

Warangal: The leaders, who never participated in the Telangana Movement, were given plum posts whereas those, who fought actively in the statehood stir,disappeared into oblivion, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder-president Prof Kodandaram said. Speaking at Meet the Press programme at Warangal Press Club on Wednesday, as part of his election campaign

for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency seat, he said KCR government rolled out red carpet to crony capitalists while ignoring the people's aspirations.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has always managed to hoodwink the people by diverting their attention from the issues. He made Telangana protagonists sit out of the government while hugging leaders, who opposed separate statehood movement tooth and nail.

"The inaccessible Chief Minister is making a mess of the governance. Even though the education and healthcare were going haywire, KCR was little bothered about them," Prof Kodandaram said. Moreover, the TRS leaders claim that the government had provided 1.32 lakh jobs since it took over the reins of Telangana, which is ridiculous, he said.

The TRS government had only provided around 50,000 jobs, he added.

Stating that the government was dilly dallying over the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) intentionally, the TJC chief said that it's nothing but bulldozing the rights of employees. Referring to the murder of advocate couple in Peddapalli district, Prof Kodandaram demanded the government to come clean on it.

Press Club president Thumma Sridhar Reddy and others were present.