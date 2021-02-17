Warangal: TRS leaders celebrate KCR's birthday

Warangal: The TRS leaders across the erstwhile Warangal district have celebrated Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's 67th birthday on Wednesday. They also planted saplings as part of MP Joginpally Santhosh Kumar's call for Koti Vruksharchana. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao planted saplings at Hanuman Tanda, Raiparthy and Mamnoor 4th Battalion. Speaking on the occasion, he said that they have taken plantation drive on a large scale as a birthday present to KCR. The trainee police officials planted around 6,000 saplings on the occasion.

Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender organised KCR birthday celebrations that included Adivasi dances such as Gondu and Gussadi. The MLA cut a 67-kg cake on the occasion. Later, he along with his wife Vani planted saplings.

Narender said KCR has changed the fate of the people by achieving separate Telangana. Since he took over the reins of Telangana, KCR has been striving hard to strike a balance between welfare and development. He said that Telangana is fortunate to have a leader like KCR. Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, MP Pasunuri Dayakar and MLC Baswaraj Saraiah were among others present.