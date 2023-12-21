Warangal: Vinay defends building hospital in place of rundown prison

Warangal : Instead of focusing on fulfilling its election promises, the Congress is making vague allegations against the previous government in the Assembly, BRS Hanumakonda district president and former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, Vinay found fault with the Congress leaders, especially Endowments Minister Konda Surekha. “The Warangal Central Prison was in a dilapidated condition, hence the KCR Government demolished it, and started the construction of a Rs 1,100-crore 24-level multi-super-specialty hospital in that land. It’s not fair on the part of Konda Surekha to criticise the BRS Government which was hell-bent on improving healthcare facilities,” Vinay said.

The upcoming multi-super-specialty hospital will be on par with the best in the country, aimed at catering to the healthcare needs of the locals and patients from neighbouring districts, Vinay said. Now, the MGM Hospital is well-equipped compared to the situation in the decade-long (2004-2014) regime of the Congress, he added.

He said that the BRS government brought a revolutionary change in the healthcare system by establishing medical and nursing colleges in all the districts. Welcoming the free bus travel in RTC buses for women, Vinay urged the government to look into the problems faced by the auto-rickshaw drivers whose livelihood was affected by the free travel scheme. GWMC Corporators Vemula Srinivas, Soda Kiran, Puli Rajanikanth, and Siddoju Ramesh were among others present.