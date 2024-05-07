Student stabbed to death by fellow Indian in Australia

New Delhi: A 22-year-old Indian student, studying MTech in Australia, was allegedly stabbed to death when he tried to intervene in a fight between a group of Indian students, said the victim's uncle on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at 9 pm local time in Melbourne. Another student was also seriously injured during the fight.

According to victim's uncle, Navjeet Sandhu was "fatally stabbed in the chest" with a knife by another student when he was trying to mediate a confrontation in a rent related dispute between a group of Indian students.

"Navjeet's friend (another Indian student) had asked him to accompany him to his house to pick up his belongings as he had a car. While his friend went inside, Navjeet heard some shouting and saw there was a fight. When Navjeet tried to intervene asking them not to fight, he was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife," said the victim's uncle, Yashvir in Karnal, Haryana.

The accused are also reported to be from Karnal.

Victoria police department has released images of two persons involved in the stabbing in Ormond in Melbourne's south-east.

"A search is currently underway for brothers Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, both of Indian descent" says the Victoria Police department

"Abhijeet is 26-years-old and described as being 170 cm tall with a solid build and black hair, Gartan is 27-years-old and is also described as being 170 cm tall with a solid build and black hair", they added.