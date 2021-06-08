Warangal's political diplomacy in Huzurabad

Warangal/Karimnagar : All eyes on Huzurabad, rightly so since there was a political fallout between the TRS high command and Eatala Rajender, who represents the constituency.

With the people in Huzurabad region more hooked to Warangal due to its proximity, the TRS high command reportedly entrusted MP Capt V Laxmikantha Rao, a confidant of KCR, and a few MLAs with the responsibility of ensuring its cadres intact with the party.

Although Huzurabad comes under Karimnagar district, a part of the constituency (Kamalapur, the native mandal of Eatala) is under the administration of Warangal Urban District. Kamalapur mandal is adjacent to Parkal constituency, represented by Challa Dharma Reddy.

Since ages, Capt. Rao, who hails from Singapur, 5 kilometers from Huzurabad, has a considerable sway over the constituency. In fact, he won the seat twice – 2004 and 2008 by-poll. After delimitation, the TRS fielded Eatala from Huzurabad as Kamalapur constituency was annulled.

Apparently, the TRS high command wants Capt Rao and his son V Satish Kumar, who represents neighbouring Husnabad constituency. It's reported that KCR, during his recent visit to MGM Hospital here, was in a huddle with Capt Rao, Satish and others confront Eatala in his own den, Huzurabad. It's said that there has been an ongoing rivalry between Capt. Rao family and Eatala for some time.

The TRS sources say that Challa Dharma Reddy was also reaching out to the party leaders and cadres in Kamalapur which shares a border with his Parkal constituency. In addition to Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar and State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, who have been in touch with the cadres since Eatala was stripped of his Minister post, the MLAs belonging to neighbouring Warangal have a key role to play in Huzurabad politics which sooner or later goes to by-poll.

"A majority of people, especially leaders in Huzurabad constituency some way or other, have a deep-rooted connection with Warangal. The TRS wants to make use of this advantage to show the back of Eatala, who dearly wants to retain the seat possibly on BJP ticket," a senior ruling party leader told The Hans India.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that TRS and Eatala aides are making bids to gain the support of local body representatives and chota mota leaders. While Eatala's group was trying to hold its flock together, the TRS made significant inroads into the former's bastion.