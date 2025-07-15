Watch out! Caved in road puts motorists’ life in danger

ADILABAD: Just a stone’s throw from the national highway lies an inter-state road that stretches around 10 kilometers to reach the Boath constituency centre in Adilabad district.Thousands of vehicles travel this route daily. However, near Boath X Road and the Jungle Chincholi Hanuman Temple, the road has caved in, creating a hotspot for frequent accidents.

This exact spot has a grim history of accidents, some of which were fatal. Currently, due to the road damage, anyone traveling toward the constituency centre must drive with extreme caution—as passengers lament, it’s like gambling with their lives.

Locals and travelers are urging senior officials from the R&B department to finally respond, repair the damaged road, and prevent future mishaps.