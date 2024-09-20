WGL to be healthcare hub: Health Minister Narasimha

Narsampet (Warangal): “The needy need not have to run for Hyderabad to avail of tertiary healthcare,” Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha said. Inaugurating the 160-bed Government Hospital and Medical College along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Endowments, Environment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha in Narsampet on Thursday, he said that the Congress Government completed the construction of Rs 183 crore medical college and hospital that was initiated and forgotten by the BRS.

“Efforts are on to turn Warangal into a healthcare hub by providing facilities such as trauma, kidney transplantation, IVF, paediatric and cancer centres. The government is on a spree to fill more than 4,000 posts in the medical field,” Raja Narasimha said. He said that more trauma centres will be opened across the state to save the victims of road accidents within the ‘Golden Hour’.

Ponguleti said that they have been giving high priority to the health and education sectors. He said that classes for the first batch of medical students will commence very soon.

Referring to the crop loan waiver, Ponguleti assured of providing the benefit to all the farmers. “The delay was due to some technical issues,” he said.

Konda Surekha said that Congress has always given high priority to the healthcare of the people. She recalled the initiation of 104 and 108 services during the tenure of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. “The present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also following the same suit,” she added.

Surekha found fault with the previous government for ignoring the MGM Hospital which draws from neighbouring districts and also from the Sironcha region in Maharashtra. The ministers inaugurated Indira Mahila Canteen on the premises of the medical college. MP Balaram Naik, Chief Whip Ramchander Naik, legislators Naini Rajender Reddy, K R Nagaraju, Donthi Madhava Reddy, Baswaraj Saraiah, Murali Naik, KUDA chairman E Venkatrami Reddy, Warangal district collector Satya Sarada, and DME Dr N Vani were among others present.