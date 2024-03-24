Live
Who will win the seat in triangular fight?
- 1. Cong fields Gaddam Vamsi creating excitement in the region
- 2. Former minister Koppula Eshwar represents BRS, backed by KCR’s belief in his political experience and popularity among Singareni workers
- 3. BJP nominates Gomase Srinivas, hoping to leverage the party wave, Modi’s charisma, and support from the Netakani social class
Peddapalli : The Peddapelli parliamentary seat under the joint Karimnagar district has opened up to a lot of excitement as the Congress announced its candidate Gaddam Vamsi to take on Koppula Eshwar from BRS and Gomasa Srinivas from BJP, who are already in the ring.
Congress has won seven Assembly seats in this constituency, which is widely spread in the coal belt area. Even as many names have been heard in the Congress ticket race, the Congress Central Election Commission finally announced Vamshi’s name.
Vamshi graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science and Management degree from Purdue University, USA. He came to India at the age of 21 and joined Visakha Industries and gradually rose to the rank of Joint Managing Director. Meanwhile, his grandfather, Gaddam Venkataswamy, made his mark in national politics as an undisputed leader in the Peddapalli Parliament. He won as MP six times, served as Union Minister for three terms and served as the President of PCC as a member of the Congress Working Committee. On the other hand, former minister Koppula Eshwar is contesting from BRS. As the current MP Borlakunta Venkatesh joined the Congress party, BRS chief KCR decided to field Eshwar. KCR believes that if Eshwar, who has significant political experience and is popular among Singareni workers, is fielded, he can raise the pink flag in Peddapalli Parliament.
Finally, Gomase Srinivas from Manchirial is the BJP’s candidate. Srinivas worked in NSUI from 1982-92 and as a local leader of Youth Congress for a decade. In 2000, he joined (then) TRS. When the party fielded Balka Sumana in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Venkatesh in 2019, he left the party and joined Congress. Acting as general secretary of PCC, he hoped for Chennur ticket in the 2023 elections. When this didn’t materialise, he joined the BJP who gave him the ticket.
Vamshi believes that his family’s long association with the Peddadelli parliamentary constituency spanning over half a century will give the Congress air a win-win path to its victory in the state.
Meanwhile, Eshwar’s association with the coal belt area, long political experience and reputation as a labour leader are expected to play a key role in his victory for BRS. Similarly, Srinivas believes that BJP wave and Modi’s charisma and Netakani social class votes are expected to come together for his victory.