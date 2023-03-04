Yog Mahotsav gets underway in Warangal

Warangal: The three-day Yog Mahotsav got underway at the Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanumakonda on Friday. The Yog Mahotsav, aimed at promoting the benefits of Yoga and Meditation among the people, is jointly organised by Heartfulness Institute, Sri Ram Chandra Mission, Union Ministry of Culture and the State Government in the campaign mode of 'Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan'.





Speaking on the occasion, Sri Ram Chandra Mission Daaji Kamlesh D. Patel explained the importance of Yoga, Pranayama, meditation and Yogic transmission. "Yoga is a way of life that distances stress and ensures peace of mind," Daaji said. He heaped praise on Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar for their support in organising the Mahotsav on a grand note.





Eulogizing the services of Heartfulness Institute and Sri Ram Chandra Mission in propagating the healthy practices, Errabelli Dayakar Rao appealed to people to attend the Yog Mahotsav and learn the importance of Yoga. He said that stress is a common factor that nags every one irrespective of age and financial status. Yoga could do a world of good if practised properly, he said.





Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Badminton national coach Pullela Gopichand, MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath, Warangal and Hanumakonda district collectors B Gopi and Sikta Patnaik, Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, GWMC Commissioner P Pravinya, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao wife Usha and daughter Preethi were among others present.



