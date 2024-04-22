Youth should take inspiration from civils rankers: Justice Venugopal

Telangana State High Court Judge Justice EV Venugopal has called upon the youth to take civil services rankers as role models and climb higher peaks in the future.



He appreciated and felicitated civils rankers Nandala Saikiran (27th) and Kolanupaka Sahana (729th rank) on Sunday at his residence in Mankammathota in Karimnagar to celebrate the Civil Services Day. The rankers were also served breakfast.

Justice Venugopal discussed with them how they planned and worked to achieve ranks. He suggested them to serve all the sections of the society in a balanced manner while continuing their career in accordance with the Constitution.

“Youth should walk on the right path to fulfill their parents’ aspirations and achieve their life goals and gain fame and prestige. Youth should achieve civil ranks from every village by taking inspiration from great people and civil rankers to earn name and prestige by standing as an example for others so that the land of their birth would be proud, he said.

“The justice inquired about the rankers’ goals and their family status. Although they come from poor families, they commendably attained ranks with commitment. Even those from poor and middle class families can achieve good results by pursuing higher education without being disappointed,” he said.

Karimnagar District Judge K Venkatesh, 14th Division Corporator Dindigala Mahesh, Advocates Uppala Anjaniprasad, AV Ramana, A Kiran Kumar and ranker’s family members were present.