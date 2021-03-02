20 injured as bus overturns in Odisha

Kendrapara (Odisha): Twenty passengers were injured, four of them seriously, when a bus overturned in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, police said.



The accident took place on Oratghat-Kendrapara Road near Kumbharuni Junction, a police officer said.

The driver of the Cuttack-bound bus coming from Badiha lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn, he said.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the Kendrapara District Hospital and are out of danger, the officer added.