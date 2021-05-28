5 Bangladeshi Nationals Have Been Arrested In Bengaluru For Raping A Woman

On Thursday, five citizens of Bangladesh, including a woman, were detained in Bengaluru in connection with the gang rape and violent attack of a woman in Ramamurthy Nagar, off Old Madras Road.



Mohammed Babu Sahik, (30), Ridoy Babo, (25), Sagar, (23), all the three accused from Bengaluru whereas Hakil, (23), is a resident of Hyderabad. The police had not revealed the identity of the woman involved in the crime.

Assam police released pictures of the five suspects on Wednesday after the footage of the gang rape and assault went viral in northeast India. They had even guaranteed a prize to anyone who might help solve the crime.

These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video.



The time or place of this incident is not clear.



Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely. pic.twitter.com/ZnNjtK1jr6 — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 26, 2021

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India clarified that the viral video from the northeast witnessing the brutal rape case had no connection with the Jodhpur suicidal case. According to social media posts, the attacked woman may have been a Nagaland native who just committed herself in Jodhpur. However, Rijiju clarified in a tweet on Wednesday that the woman from Jodhpur and the woman in the video were not the same person. He informed the details about the cases through his Twitter handle.

The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men & 1 women is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had detail discussion with the Police Commisioner of Jodhpur.

However, there must be all out efforts by all State Police to catch the devils. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 26, 2021

According to Bengaluru Police, the crime took place during the last week. Human trafficking appears to have been the survivor's fate. All five accused, as well as the rape victim, belongs to Bangladesh. The footage was taken in the city and afterward uploaded online.



The accused recorded the incident last week and shared it on social media.

On the basis of precise information, police nabbed the accused in the Ramamurthy Nagar area. The woman had been trafficked to Bengaluru. She managed to break free and go to Kerala, but the group forced her to return to Bengaluru. The footage shows the female associate supporting the four men who sexually abused the exploited victim.

The survivor escaped to a neighbouring state after the assault, and a police squad was dispatched to bring her back to the city.

All five accused have been charged with rape and assault by the Ramamurthy Nagar police department.

As per Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault the identity of the victim had not been revealed.



