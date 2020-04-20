Drunk women create ruckus during lockdown in Bengaluru

In a freak incident, four drunken women have created a ruckus on the road by driving the car rashly and misbehaved with the police, who stopped them for violating lockdown rules in Bengaluru.

Going into the details, with the imposing of the lockdown, the police have arranged check-posts across the city. During vehicle checks, the police stopped a car near the Leela Places hotel at Old airport road on Saturday. In this context, the four women in the car started to argue with the police that they have pass and also knew top police bosses.

When the policemen found them drunk, they tried to get them out of the car and conduct a breath analyzer test. With this, the drunken women misbehaved with the officers, tried to crash their vehicle into a police jeep and escaped from the spot by speeding the car.

Immediately, the police chased them for some distance, but couldn't catch them. Based on the car registration number and video footage, the police have initiated the investigation and making efforts to trace them.