Kadapa Congress MLA Candidate Afzal Khan Foresees Victory, sparks Enthusiasm ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Visit

Kadapa: Expressing optimism about the Congress party’s prospects in the upcoming elections, Kadapa MLA candidate Afzal Khan highlighted the overwhelming support of the people, affirming that “all the people are on the side of the Congress,” in a press meet held at DCC office in Kadapa on Thursday.

Khan emphasized the party’s determination to make a significant impact in the elections, stating confidently, “The Congress party is going to win, and Rahul Gandhi must become the Prime Minister.” He underscored Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to addressing critical issues, pledging that the first signature on the special status would come from the future Prime Minister himself.

Drawing attention to the growing momentum for the Congress party, Khan urged voters to rally behind the party’s candidates, including YS Sharmila Reddy, contesting as the MP candidate for Kadapa. He called for a resounding victory by casting their votes in support of the Congress party.

Highlighting the upcoming visit of Rahul Gandhi to Kadapa on saturday, Khan outlined the schedule, including a roadshow and a massive public meeting. He invited thousands of people to participate in the event, emphasizing the significance of their presence.

Congress Party City President Vishnu Preetham Reddy echoed Khan’s sentiments, affirming that the future belongs to the Congress Party. He praised the successful open meetings led by YS Sharmila Reddy in Kadapa district, noting the significant turnout, which he believed would unsettle leaders of rival parties.

In conclusion, Khan expressed confidence in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the potential of YS Sharmila Reddy, envisioning a future where Rahul Gandhi assumes the Prime Ministerial role and Sharmila Reddy secures a ministerial position in the Union Cabinet.

The press conference saw the participation of various Congress party leaders and community workers, including Syed Salahuddin, M.P. Suresh, and Mamilla Babu.