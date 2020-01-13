Engineering student commits suicide in Salem district

Salem: In an incident, an engineering student of Periyar University has committed suicide by hanging herself in the hostel room near Omalur of Salem district.

On the incident, the college staff has informed the Karuppur police station on Sunday morning. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and initiated the investigation.

The deceased identified as Niveda who is studying Ph.D. second year and belongs to Pappireddipatti in the Dharmapuri district. In the investigation, the police have found three pages of suicide note near her body. Later, the police have shifted the body to the Salem government for Post-mortem.