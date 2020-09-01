Hyderabad: 6 arrested for abducting businessman

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested six persons who were involved in kidnapping a businessman on the night of August 27. The accused were identified as Hariprasad, Mohan, Shyam, Varaprasad, Sanjeev and Rajasekhar.



According to police, the main accused Hariprasad is a driver who got married in March 2020. After getting married he could not afford a good life due to financial difficulties. So, he hatched a conspiracy to kidnap a random person and demand ransom. In order to execute his plan, he colluded with his other friends and explained to them about the plan. As they were also in the need of money, they agreed to his plan.

The accused then targeted the businessman, Ramakrishna Raju (complainant) who had a chemical company named Sri Vishnu Chemicals at Nacharam. The second accused Mohan then started following the movements of the complainant and on the night of August 27, when he was returning home taking the road near Kompally underpass, the accused men parked their car on the road and blocked his movement, said the Commissioner of police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar.