Hyderabad: Task force arrests man for smuggling tobacco

Hyderabad: The North Zone task force on Wednesday apprehended a person for illegally procuring and selling tobacco and seized huge quantities of tobacco worth Rs 10 lakh from his possession. The accused was identified as Shiva Kumar.



According to task force police, they received a tip-off about the person who was procuring and transporting the banned tobacco from Delhi to Hyderabad. The cops laid a trap at Navbharath Transport in Shahinayatgunj where he was supposed to deliver the banned substance.

As soon as the person arrived with the load of tobacco in his vehicle, he was apprehended and further questioning revealed that he was transporting it from Delhi and was supposed to sell it in black market and also to retailers, said the police.

He was handed over to Shahinayatgunj PS for further investigation.