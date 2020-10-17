Hyderabad: Ten inter-state cyber fraudsters arrested

Hyderabad: The Detective Department (DD) of Cyber Crime Station (CCS) on Friday brought 10 persons on prisoner transit warrant from Chulera and Kalyanpur in Rajasthan, after facing lot of resistance from locales who obstructed the cops of DD and local police, as the mob pelted stones and also threw chilli powder on their faces to avoid the arrest of the gang which was involved in cybercrimes.

According to police, the ten arrested persons were cyber criminals and were involved in OLX fraud wherein they posed as army officials and lured the gullible persons to transfer money on the pretext of helping the army. They had also pretended to be selling vehicles on OLX and lured the innocent by making them believe that they are purchasing army officer-owned vehicles. The accused were identified as, Vajib Khan, Saahil, Shahid, Umar Khan, Satvirsingh, Irfan, Tareek, Mohan Singh, Azhar and Rahul.

The Inspector of Police, S Naveen said that they received a complaint from Sudhir Kumar who stated that he was cheated to the tune of Rs 56,000 by one of the accused. The victim saw an ad on OLX for purchasing a car which had a price tag of Rs 50,000 and after negotiations, the accused seller agreed to sell it for Rs 35,000, but he asked the victim to initially transfer some amount for the document clearances.

The Inspector said, "Believing the words of the accused, the victim transferred the money because he thought that he was buying a vehicle owned by an army officer and in such a way he kept on transferring which totaled Rs 56,000. However, he realised that he was being cheated, after which he filed a police complaint. Based on this complaint and also other complaints which were of similar nature, we traced the gang by forming special teams and later on with the help of local police arrested the gang members and brought them to the city to produce them before the court."