Kothagudem: Cops arrest two naxals

Kothagudem: Two underground cadres of CPI (ML) New Democracy were arrested by police at Galaba village of Gundala mandal in the district. The arrested were identified as Mokalla Ramakrishna of Kattugudem of Yellandu mandal and Madivi Mahesh of Batanna Nagar of Gundala mandal.



The duo was involved in an exchange of fire between police and CPI (ML) ND cadres on July 31, 2019 at Rollagadda, informed Circle Inspector Srinivas on Thursday.

Though the police caught the duo after the encounter, Mahesh and Ramakrishna managed to escape by attacking police with the help of CPI (ML) ND leader Linganna's family members and cadres.

As per the directions of party commander Punem Ramesh, both Mahesh and Ramakrishna were extorting money from contractors and businessmen.

They were arrested on Wednesday, while they were going to meet Ramesh along with 25 rounds of live ammunition, CI Srinivas informed.