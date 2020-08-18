Kurnool: 2 interstate vehicle thieves arrested

Kurnool: The Mahanandi police on Monday arrested two interstate vehicle offenders. Speaking to media at Nandyal Taluka police station, Circle Inspector Mallikarjuna said the two offenders, Guntupalli Venkata Prasad Choudhary and Guntupalli Chandu, who happened to be father and son, were habitual offenders. The duo was involved in several cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On several occasions, they have been arrested and sent to remand, he said. After released on bail, he added they continue with their profession. Some time ago the duo came to Seetharamapuram village under Mahanandi police station limits and took shelter as television mechanics. After staying for some time, the duo fled the village with TV sets that were given for some repairing works.

The locals have filed cases with Mahanandi police against the duo. During the course of investigation, the police arrested the duo near Mahanandi temple when they are moving suspiciously. During interrogation, the duo confessed to their crimes. Interestingly they have also revealed about the bikes lifted at various places. "We have recovered three bikes and some TVs motherboards," the CI said.

A case under section 420 and 406 IPC was filed and sent the duo to remand. In another incident, Nandyal two town police seized two tractors that were illegally transporting sand.

