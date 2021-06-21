Minor girl identifies rapist, gets him arrested

Lucknow: A young man, accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Mohanlalganj on June 13, has been arrested after the victim identified him while he was passing by her house.

The incident took place on Sunday when the accused, Rajendra Soni, a resident of Barabanki, happened to pass by the house of the survivor, who saw him and raised an alarm.

Police had registered a case on June 13 but the identity of the accused could not be ascertained at that time.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Mohanlalganj, Dinanath Mishra, "The accused passed by the girl's house. As soon as the girl saw him, she started crying pointing at him. The youth tried to flee but the villagers nabbed him and handed him over to the police."

The accused had forcibly kidnapped the girl from a mango grove and raped her on June13.