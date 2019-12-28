Theft at Tollywood producer relative's house in Prakasam district

Karamchedu: In an incident, burglars broke open the house of Tollywood producer Suresh Babu's uncle Rammohan Rao and decamped with cash and jewellery at Karamchedu village in Prakasam district.

Rammohan Rao is the brother of the late Daggubati Ramanaidu. On the incident, the victim's have lodged a complaint at the police station. Over receiving the information, the police have registered a case, initiated an investigation and examined the CCTV cameras.

Through the footage, the police are trying to identify the culprits. The Clues team has also inspected the crime spot.