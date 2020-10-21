Vijayawada: Cricket betting gang arrested, 3.3 lakh seized

Vijayawada: City Task Force police in association with Penamaluru police arrested eight members cricket betting gang in Poranki and recovered Rs 3.3 lakh in cash and mobile phones.



Under the supervision of Task Force ADCP KV Srinivasa Rao, the team conducted a raid on a residence in the fourth line of Mahalakshmi Nagar colony under Penamaluru police station limits on Sunday night and noticed cricket betting is going on.

The main accused Boyapati Srinu took a rented house for conducting betting with the help of laptop and cell phones. Other accused, Kondasani Ram Prasad, Chintamaneni Mohan, Yanamadala Sai Pavan, Machineni Sudhir assisted him in the cricket betting. Tummala Siva Durga Prasad, Garimella Balaram Kumar and Chenna Reddy also part of the betting gang. The police arrested these eight-member gang and the members belong to Gannavaram, Patamata, Ganguru, Gollapudi and Poranki.

Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu instructed the police to keep a close watch to check the cricket betting which is illegal and crime. He regretted many youth are losing money by playing cricket betting and once again appealed to the youth not to fall prey to cricket betting gangs.