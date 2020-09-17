Woman kills daughter, commits suicide in UP district

Banda (Uttar Pradesh):A 28-year-old woman committed suicide after killing her two-year-old daughter in Banda district's Chilla locality, police said.

According to the police, Rajni first killed her daughter Shalini and then committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night.

The villagers told the police that her husband Shivdas had married another woman, which often led to a dispute between the couple.

The police said that Rajni killed her daughter and then ended her life when her husband had gone out to work.

Kotwali police station in-charge, Ramshray Singh, said investigations are underway into the incident. He said that after getting the autopsy report, the details of the death would be known.

"We have taken the woman's husband into custody and are questioning him to ascertain the exact reasons that prompted his wife to resort to the extreme step," he added.