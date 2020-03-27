Woman raped by brother-in-law in Bihar

In an incident, a woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law, which was supported by his wife. This crime has happened at Begusarai district in Bihar.

Going into the details, a young woman named Poonam (name changed) is staying with her sister (Kusum) and brother-in-law (Mangailal) for the past sometimes to pursue her studies.

In the beginning days, Kusam took well care of her sister Poonam. In this context, Mangailal had an eye on Poonam and expressed his desire in front of his wife, and she agreed for it. To fulfil her husband's wish, Kusam mixed sedative pills in Poonam's milk, and when she felt sleep, Mangailal sexually assaulted her.

Later, when Poonam was awake, Kusam told the matter to her and pressured to continue the relationship with Mangailal. On hearing this, Poonam was shocked and immediately approached the police. Upon receiving the information, the police registered a case and are investigating further.