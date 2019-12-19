Young girl murdered by boyfriend in Vellore

Vellore: In a horrific incident, a young woman who has gone up on a hill along with her boyfriend to spend some time, have been murdered by the man by pushing her from the top. This incident has happened in Vellore of Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, the locals identified the dead body of a woman in a stone quarry near Theerthagiri hills and informed the police. Over the information, the police reached the spot, shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem and tried to trace the details of the girl.

In the investigation, they found a missing case of a 17-year-old girl of Ariyur Kuppam in Vellore North police station. The police confirmed that the body of the deceased girl was matching with the details of the missing case.

The deceased identified as Niveda (17), a native of Ariyur Kuppam. Recently, after completing her studies, she is working at a private hospital canteen in Vellore. On this month 16th, she went out of the house and didn't return then after. With this, the parents lodged a missing complaint at the local police station.

On the incident, the police have registered a case and initiated the investigation. Based on her call data, the police have found that she was in love with a man belongs to Konavattam.

They become friends while working in the canteen, which later turned into a love affair. The investigation revealed that as the person didn't want to marry Niveda, he took her to Theerthagiri hills and killed her by pushing her from the hilltop. The police have taken the accused into their custody and investigating further.