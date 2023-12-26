  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

1 killed, 2 injured in Ukraine's attack on Crimea

1 killed, 2 injured in Ukraines attack on Crimea
x
Highlights

One person was killed and two others injured in an overnight attack by Ukraine on the city of Feodosia in Crimea, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Moscow: One person was killed and two others injured in an overnight attack by Ukraine on the city of Feodosia in Crimea, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Sergey Aksenov, head of Crimea, said earlier on Tuesday that the port area has been cordoned off, while corresponding services operating on the site, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another six people have been evacuated to temporary accommodation centres, as six buildings were damaged by the attack, he said, adding that the remaining residents have been placed with relatives and friends, with transport infrastructure in normal operation.

Russian navy landing ship Novocherkassk was damaged in the attack on the port of Feodosia, said the Russian Defence Ministry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X