- Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in PMLA case till Dec 28
- Telangana CM assures all support to Foxconn for proposed projects (Lead)
- Post-Christmas Skin Care Tips Revitalize Your Glow After the Festive Season
- Taiwan not seeing signs of large-scale Chinese military activity pre-election
- Cambodia's exports to RCEP members up 27% in 11 months: Report
- IND v SA: Kohli-Iyer 67-run partnership rescues India after early scare on opening day
- Tata Motors wins UP govt order to supply 1,350 buses
- Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky defy split rumours with loved-up Christmas pictures
- Delhi court extends by two days ED custody of 3 Vivo-India executives
- PM Modi's YouTube channel subscribers number cross 2 crore, far ahead of other global leaders
1 killed, 2 injured in Ukraine's attack on Crimea
Moscow: One person was killed and two others injured in an overnight attack by Ukraine on the city of Feodosia in Crimea, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Sergey Aksenov, head of Crimea, said earlier on Tuesday that the port area has been cordoned off, while corresponding services operating on the site, Xinhua news agency reported.
Another six people have been evacuated to temporary accommodation centres, as six buildings were damaged by the attack, he said, adding that the remaining residents have been placed with relatives and friends, with transport infrastructure in normal operation.
Russian navy landing ship Novocherkassk was damaged in the attack on the port of Feodosia, said the Russian Defence Ministry.
