10 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more air defence support from Western partners after a Russian missile attack killed at least 10 people on Wednesday.
Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more air defence support from Western partners after a Russian missile attack killed at least 10 people on Wednesday.
"This would not have happened if Ukraine had received sufficient air defence and if the world had been determined enough to counter Russian terror," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
The search for victims among the rubble is continuing.
According to Zelensky, 10 people have been found dead so far.
Another 20 people have been injured in the attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, he said.
Earlier, Mayor Oleksandr Lomako spoke of eight dead and 18 injured.
The Ukrainians do not lack determination in their fight, Zelensky added.
"We need sufficient determination from our partners and sufficient support that reflects this determination," he said.
Regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said that three missiles struck near the Chernihiv city centre and that civilian infrastructure was damaged.
Chernihiv is located around 150 km north of Kiev, not far from the border with Russia.
When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Chernihiv was attacked but not captured.
In the past two years, it has been subject to frequent Russian artillery fire and aerial assaults.