116 Indians Deported After Dangerous Illegal Route to the U.S.

Mandeep Singh’s pursuit of a better future in the United States ended in detention and deportation after an arduous and dangerous journey across multiple countries. Promised legal entry, he instead endured extreme hardships, including encounters with dangerous wildlife, hunger, and the forced shaving of his beard, violating his religious beliefs as a Sikh.

Singh was among 116 Indian nationals repatriated via a U.S. military aircraft that landed in Amritsar late Saturday. His return followed a crackdown on illegal immigration, part of an intensified effort by the administration of former President Donald Trump. This latest deportation occurred days after another batch of 104 Indian migrants was sent back on February 5. A third group of 112 individuals arrived in Amritsar on Sunday night.

Singh, 38, recounted his ordeal to reporters, presenting videos as evidence of the perilous journey orchestrated by his travel agent and intermediaries. Initially assured a legitimate entry, Singh had paid Rs 40 lakh in two installments. His journey commenced in August, starting from Amritsar to Delhi, followed by flights through Mumbai, Nairobi, and Amsterdam before reaching Suriname. Once there, additional payments amounting to Rs 20 lakh were demanded and transferred by his family.

From Suriname, Singh and others were crammed into vehicles and transported through Guyana and Bolivia before arriving in Ecuador. The group was then forced to traverse the dense jungles of Panama, enduring a 13-day trek under threats of violence. With little food, they survived on limited supplies, including half-cooked bread and instant noodles. The journey continued through Costa Rica and Honduras, where basic meals became sporadic. In Guatemala, Singh recalled receiving curd rice, but by the time they reached Tijuana, his beard was forcibly trimmed.

On January 27, as they attempted to cross into the U.S., Border Patrol agents apprehended them. They were detained before being placed on deportation flights.

The growing number of Indian migrants attempting illegal entry into the U.S. via Latin America has drawn attention from authorities, leading to a series of deportations. The first aircraft carrying Indian detainees arrived in Amritsar on February 5, followed by additional groups in the subsequent weeks.