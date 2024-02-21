  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

14 killed as truck falls off cliff in Philippines

14 killed as truck falls off cliff in Philippines
x
Highlights

At least 14 people were killed and three others were critically injured on Wednesday after a truck fell off a cliff in Negros Oriental province of Philippines.

Manila: At least 14 people were killed and three others were critically injured on Wednesday after a truck fell off a cliff in Negros Oriental province of Philippines.

The accident occurred around 1.30 p.m. local time when driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle, Xinhua news agency reported.

Videos posted on social media showed bodies strewn around the crash site.

Police and rescuers are on site to help the victims and determine the cause of the incident.

The exact number of people onboard the truck is not known.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X