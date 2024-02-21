Live
- Army rushes to aid 500 tourists stranded after sudden snowfall in Sikkim
- Indian Navy provides medical assistance to Iranian fishing vessel
- Freed from circus, elephant Suzy celebrates nine years of freedom
- Will not shrink from countering any threat that undermines collective well-being: Rajnath
- Court takes cognisance of ED charge sheets against suspended CBI judge Sudhir Parmar
- iCreate, Microsoft, IT Ministry to skill 11K innovators, startups in AI in India
- LCA Tejas to get futuristic weapons, sensors; MoU inked
- India to have 3 to 4 chip fab plants in next 5 years: IT Minister at PhonePe event
- From air connectivity to IMEC, PM Modi had 'productive meeting' with Greek counterpart: Official
- NTPC signs land lease pact for setting up Green Hydrogen Hub near Vizag
Just In
14 killed as truck falls off cliff in Philippines
Highlights
At least 14 people were killed and three others were critically injured on Wednesday after a truck fell off a cliff in Negros Oriental province of Philippines.
Manila: At least 14 people were killed and three others were critically injured on Wednesday after a truck fell off a cliff in Negros Oriental province of Philippines.
The accident occurred around 1.30 p.m. local time when driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle, Xinhua news agency reported.
Videos posted on social media showed bodies strewn around the crash site.
Police and rescuers are on site to help the victims and determine the cause of the incident.
The exact number of people onboard the truck is not known.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS