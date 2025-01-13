1xBet Promo Code India MYBONUS1X: Use this code to boost the welcome bonus

1xBet Promo Code India 2025: Use MYBONUS1X to claim your welcome bonus

Our team of experts at Hans India has a special offer for new customers who want to join 1xBet. We bring you a 1xbet promo code that can be used to receive a better welcome bonus than the average customer. So how does it work? Sign up with 1xbet using our promo code MYBONUS1X, and you'll receive a 30% boost on the new customer bonus. This article was crafted to guide you on how to claim this improved 1xbet bonus.

USE THE 1XBET PROMO CODE MYBONUS1X TODAY

1xBet India Promo Code Today

The best 1xbet promo code in India today is MYBONUS1X. This code boosts the sports bonus by 30%, raising the maximum bonus from 33,000 INR to 42,900 INR.

Type of Bonus Exclusive Bonus Promo Code Sports welcome package 100% first deposit bonus up to 42,900 INR MYBONUS1X Casino welcome bonus Welcome package up to 140,000 INR + 150 free spins MYBONUS1X

USE THE 1XBET PROMO CODE MYBONUS1X TODAY

1xBet New Account Free Bet India

After choosing the sports bonus during registration, 1xBet will reward you with an exclusive free bet bonus. This free bet can be used to place bets in the 1xbet sports section without risking any real money. For Indian players, the offer is a 100% deposit bonus up to 33,000 INR.

This means any first deposit you make on the platform will be rewarded as a free bet bonus. The higher your deposit, the larger your free bet bonus.

1xBet Sports Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before claiming this bonus, there are a few important things to keep in mind.

One bonus per customer: if you have already claimed the bonus before, then you can no longer partake in this promotion.

The minimum deposit required to activate this bonus is 200 INR.

The welcome bonus must be wagered five times on accumulator bets, and each accumulator bet must include three or more events. Each of these events must have odds of 1.4 or higher.

New customers must provide a valid ID to validate their identity (KYC). Customers who fail to provide these documents when requested will forfeit their winnings.

The bonus must be used within 30 days of registration.

1xBet India casino welcome bonus

On the 1xbet casino, users can try a wide selection of games from top gaming providers. To improve the gaming experience, there is a special welcome bonus for casino players. When you select this bonus during registration, you will receive a deposit bonus up to 140,000 INR plus 150 free spins. This casino welcome package can be claimed on your first four deposits on the 1xbet platform. Each deposit will receive a fixed percentage bonus, free spins, and will ultimately unlock the next bonus offer. Here is the breakdown of bonuses and free spins.

Deposit Bonus offer Free spins First deposit 100% bonus up to ₹30000 30 Second deposit 50% bonus up to ₹33000 35 Third deposit 25% bonus up to ₹37000 40 Fourth deposit 25% bonus up to ₹40000 45

1xBet casino bonus terms and conditions

You must make a minimum first deposit of 950 INR to claim the bonus.

Before attempting to claim the casino bonus, ensure that you have agreed to receive casino bonuses either in your account settings, My Account or directly on the Deposit page.

If you deposit while the previous deposit bonus is still being redeemed, the next bonus will not be awarded.

The casino bonus must be wagered 35 times within 7 days.

All types of bonuses are disabled for cryptocurrencies.

How to claim 1xBet promo code

Our 1xbet India promo code is easy to claim. You can use it to boost the welcome bonus offer quickly. All you have to do is follow the steps listed below.

Visit the 1xbet website on the website or mobile app.

On the homepage, navigate to the right-hand corner and click the “Registration” button.

Once this is done, select a preferred method of signup. We recommend choosing one-click as it takes no time and requires no personal information.





Select the sports bonus and input the promo code MYBONUS1X in the promo code field provided.

Click “ Register” to complete the signup process.

Now, make a qualifying deposit and the bonus will be added to your account immediately.

USE THE 1XBET PROMO CODE MYBONUS1X TODAY

Best events to bet on in January 2025

Champions league fixtures

The group stage of Europe’s most prestigious club competition is ending. These last two fixtures are guaranteed to deliver a thriller. Most teams will aim to secure a top-24 spot to qualify for the next round. Young Boys, Slovan, and Leipzig have already been knocked out of the competition. They have nothing to play for and might look to rotate players to avoid injuries. Here are our predictions for the Champions League games in January 2025.

Slovan vs Stuttgart

Celtic vs Young Boys

Arsenal vs Dinamo

Leipzig vs Sporting

PSG vs Man City

1xBet India payment methods

1xBet offers numerous ways to add funds and process payments into your account. There is an exhaustive list of payment options for Indian players, including local e-wallet options such as Paytm and Phonepe. On the cashier homepage, players will find a list of recommended options.





How to fund your 1xbet account

To deposit funds into your 1xbet account, follow these simple steps.

Log in to your 1xBet account.

Click the “My Account” button at the top right and select deposit.

Choose a preferred deposit method and input a stake amount.





Ensure that your deposit amount is within the limit for your preferred method.

Now, click “proceed” and follow the prompts to complete the transaction.

Other available bonuses

1xbet Promo code store

The Promo Code Store allows users to enjoy free bets in exchange for bonus points. Customers receive 1xbet bonus points at the end of each month based on their activity on the platform. These points can be exchanged for free bets and free spins in the following month, which can be used on sports, esports, or casino games. The Promo Code Store is available to players who have had an account for at least 30 days.

200% winnings bonus

Play 1xgames for a chance to double your winnings! Here's how it works: Each day, a designated number of bets are randomly selected, and the winnings from those bets are multiplied by 2. The more bets you place, the greater your chances of hitting the jackpot!

250% Hyper Bonus

To participate, register or log in to the 1xBet website and place an accumulator bet with four or more selections, each having odds of 1.2 or higher. If your bet wins, you could receive a bonus of up to 250%, depending on the number of selections in your accumulator. The minimum winnings from the accumulator bet required to qualify for the bonus is 113 INR. Generally, the more selections you have in your accumulator bet, the larger your bonus will be.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can use the 1xbet promo code?

Anyone over 18 in India who has never registered on the 1xbet platform can use our promo code. Existing customers can take advantage of other bonuses available.

What is the minimum deposit to activate the 1xBet India Promo Code?

To activate the 1xBet India Promo Code, you need to make a minimum first deposit of 200 INR. Once your deposit is processed, the bonus will be credited to your account.

Can I claim the 1xBet India bonus without using a promo code?

You can claim the 1xBet India bonus without using a promo code. Even without the promo code, users are still eligible to receive a 120% deposit bonus of up to 33,000 INR.











