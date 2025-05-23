2 Israel embassy staff killed in US

Washington: Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, were fatally shot on Wednesday evening as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, sparking widespread condemnation from US and Israeli officials.

The victims, identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were a young couple reportedly preparing to get engaged. The man had recently purchased a ring for the occasion.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of 3rd and F Streets NW, close to an FBI field office and the US Attorney General’s office.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith reported that the suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago, Illinois, approached a group of four people and opened fire before entering the museum, where he was detained by security personnel.

First responders found the victims unconscious, and despite life-saving efforts, both were pronounced dead. Upon arrest, Rodriguez reportedly chanted “free, free Palestine” and disclosed the location where he discarded the firearm used in the attack.

Elias Rodriguez is the sole suspect in the shooting. Authorities have indicated he was not previously on law enforcement’s radar and had no known criminal record. He was seen pacing outside the museum prior to the shooting, but his precise motive remains unconfirmed by police.

‘Despicable act of hatred’

The shooting prompted immediate outrage and condemnation. US President Donald Trump described the attack as “horrible”, emphasising there is no place for hatred in America.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed devastation, calling the incident a “despicable act of hatred and anti-Semitism” that claimed the lives of two young embassy employees.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack as a consequence of rising anti-Semitism and ordered enhanced security measures at Israeli missions worldwide.