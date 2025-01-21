20 kg of Ice, over 300,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar

Yangon: Myanmar's authorities have seized 20 kg of Ice (methamphetamine) and 366,000 stimulant tablets in the Yangon region, the state-run media reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched three people in Hlaing township and confiscated 20 kg of methamphetamine on January 14, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the state-run daily The Mirror.

Additionally, 366,000 stimulant tablets were seized from two suspects in Hlegu township on January 16, the report said. The owner of the stimulant tablets was apprehended in Zabuthiri township in Nay Pyi Taw on January 17, it said.

The seized narcotics were approximately worth 866 million kyats (about $412,380), the report said.

The suspects were charged under the country's law, and further investigations were ongoing.

Earlier on Monday, police seized 966,000 stimulant tablets in Myanmar's Shan state, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint anti-narcotic task force intercepted a vehicle in Kengtung township of Shan state on January 16 and confiscated the drugs.

The seized drugs had a street value of over 380 million kyats (about $0.18 million), it said.

Investigations showed that the seized stimulant tablets were intended to be trafficked from Mong Ping township to Tachileik township in Shan state.

The suspects who were involved in the case were charged under the country's law, and further investigations are ongoing, the report said.

Earlier on January 4, Myanmar authorities had seized 60 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) in Shan.

The seized drugs were valued at 480 million kyats (about $228,571) on the black market, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

Investigations revealed that the drugs had been transported from Mong Ping township to Tachileik township in Shan state.

The suspect was charged under the country's law, and further investigations were ongoing.