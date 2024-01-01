2024 going to be even more crazy, says Musk before US Prez elections

San Francisco : Elon Musk, who welcomed the New Year with saying "LFG (let’s freaking go) 2024" on Monday, said that it is going to be the craziest year, hinting towards the US presidential election in November.

Reacting to a follower who posted on X that we can just have a normal year in 2024 after “4 years of craziness”, the world’s richest man replied: “2024 is gonna be even more crazy is my prediction”.

Musk then signed off 2023 with saying “LFG 2024”.

A follower commented: “With this presidential election, normal is the last thing 2024 will be”. Another posted: “It will be exciting because of the election! Trump 2024”.

2024 will be a historic election year, when democracy will undergo a major test with elections in approximately 70 countries including the US, India, Mexico, and South Africa. More than 3.7 billion voters will head to the polls, and their results may have global impact and ramifications.

Musk in November said he can’t see himself voting for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. He had criticised Biden for snubbing Tesla and publicly praising General Motors as the leader in the electric car revolution.

Asked if he would vote for Donald Trump, Musk said: "I'm not saying I’d vote for Trump. This is definitely a difficult choice here". The X owner has praised Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy as a "promising candidate" for the 2024 US presidential election. In 2020, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO voted for Biden.