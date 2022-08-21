21 Chinese warplanes, 5 ships seen around Taiwan

Taiwan Strait: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said it had tracked 17 aircraft and five ships from China's military around the country by 5 pm, reported Taiwan News.

Of the 17 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes, eight crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait, the military said.

The planes were four Xi'an JH-7 fighter-bombers, two Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, and two Shenyang J-11 jets.

The JH-7 and the Su-30 jets crossed the median line at its northern end, while the two J-11 fighters did so at the southern end.

The ministry said it tasked Combat Air Patrols, Navy ships, and air defence missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities reported Taiwan News.

China has increased its antics in Taiwan Strait post the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governed island.

Over the previous day, the military tracked 51 Chinese warplanes over the Taiwan Strait and a Chinese guided-missile destroyer near a zone where Taiwan was testing missiles.

Tensions were further inflamed on Sunday when another US congressional delegation travelled to Taiwan and amid this a social media post by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) showed footage of the Penghu islands suggesting that its jets were on Taiwan's doorstep.

Tung Pei-lun, the Taiwanese Air Force's vice chief of staff for operations, denied that the recent Chinese drills in the Taiwan Strait came near Penghu saying Beijing uses "cognitive warfare."