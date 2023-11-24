Live
Just In
26-yr-old Indian doctoral student shot dead inside car in Ohio
Washington: The 26- year-old Indian doctoral student died after being shot inside a car in the US state of Ohio, in an incident described by his medical university as "sudden, tragic and senseless".
Aaditya Adlakha was a fourth-year doctoral student in the molecular and developmental biology programme at the University of Cincinnati Medical School, according to a statement from the medical school, WXIX-TV reported.
Adlakha died earlier this month at the UC Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
On November 9, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said officers found a man shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a wall on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct. ShotSpotter, a gunfire locator service, reported there was gunfire in the area around 6:20 am, police said. Drivers passing by called 911 to report a vehicle that had bullet holes in it with a person inside who had been shot, said Cunningham.
Adlakha was transported to UC Medical Center where he was in critical condition and was pronounced dead two days later. No arrests have been made since the shooting was reported, local media reports said. Adlakha came to Cincinnati from north India to continue his education in medicine.