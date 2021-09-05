3 killed, 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

As many as three people were killed and 20 people were wounded in a suicide bomb blast at a check-post located in Quetta in Balochistan. The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) confirmed the suicide attack had targeted the Sohana Khan FC check-post at Mastung Road, Dawn reported.

The spokesperson said that the CTD team has arrived at the spot and started a probe into the incident, Dunya News reported. Police, law enforcement agencies and rescue officials soon arrived at the area after the blast. The injured were shifted to the Sheikh Zaid hospital, confirmed police.

Police said the suicide bomber had rammed his motorcycle into the vehicle of a law enforcement agency at the check post. Shortly after the blast, a bomb disposal unit had arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation into the attack.